Woman charged in connection with deadly crash remains hospitalized, BCSO says

A 53-year-old woman is facing multiple charges in connection with a crash that killed two people, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a woman facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly crash is still receiving treatment from injuries she sustained in the crash.

Investigators said Marilyn Denise Thompson, 53, remains in the hospital this weekend.

Thompson is accused of driving her gray Hyundai and striking two separate vehicles — a white Chevrolet and a red Ford truck — from behind on Nov. 5 in the 27200 block of Interstate 10 West.

Two people, who were inside the Chevrolet, died in the crash. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the fatalities as Rufino Pedraza Rebollar, 46, and Fabian Pedraza Rebollar, 38.

According to BCSO, the driver of the Ford truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In its investigation, the sheriff’s office said Thompson did not show any signs of breaking her vehicle before colliding with the Chevrolet and Ford. Deputies said they also found open containers in the Hyundai.

Her blood alcohol concentration level at the time of the crash is not yet known.

While Thompson is not currently in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said she was booked into custody by proxy.

Bexar County jail records indicate that Thompson is facing three felony charges: two intoxication manslaughter charges (second-degree felonies) and one aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a motor vehicle charge (first-degree felony).

A Bexar County judge placed Thompson under house arrest, records show. Her bond for all three charges adds up to $400,000.

