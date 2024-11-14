Skip to main content
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final round of performers for 2025 season

Jon Pardi and Pesado will take the rotating stage next year

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final batch of performers for the 2025 season. (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)

SAN ANTONIO – Let’s rodeo, San Antonio! The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has announced the last batch of performers taking the stage in February 2025.

Jon Pardi, Pesado and Joe Nichols were among some of the performers announced on Thursday morning.

New additions to the lineup include:

  • Jon Pardi – Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at 7 p.m.
  • Southall – Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at noon
  • Turnpike Troubadours – Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Pesado – Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Joe Nichols – Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

The rodeo will kick off on Feb. 6, 2025, and finish on Feb. 23, 2025, at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

Previously announced performers include:

  • Scotty McCreery – Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at 7 p.m.
  • Koe Wetzel – Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at 7 p.m.
  • Keith Urban – Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at noon and 7:30 p.m.
  • LeAnn Rimes – Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at noon
  • Bellamy Brothers – Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Mark Chesnutt – Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at 7 p.m.
  • Eli Young Band – Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at 7 p.m.
  • Muscadine Bloodline (Ranch Rodeo) – Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at 7 p.m
  • Tyler Hubbard – Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at 7 p.m.
  • Zach Top (Xtreme Bulls Event) – Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at noon
  • Diamond Rio – Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at 7 p.m.
  • Whiskey Myers – Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at 7 p.m.
  • Sammy Hagar (PRCA Semi-finals Rodeo) – Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at 7 p.m.
  • Nelly (PRCA Semi-finals Rodeo) – Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at 7 p.m.
  • Nate Smith (PRCA Wildcard Rodeo) – Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at noon
  • Dwight Yoakam (PRCA Rodeo Finals) – Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

If any of these artists catch your interest, tickets are available on the rodeo’s website.

