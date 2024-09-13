85º
Local News

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces second set of performers for 2025 season

Sammy Hagar, Nate Smith, Scotty McCreery among headliners to take the stage

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces the next set of performers for Feb. 2025. (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has announced more artists who will perform when the rodeo returns for its 2025 season.

The rodeo will start on Feb. 6, 2025, and finish on Feb. 23, 2025, at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

Here’s the new list of round-up artists performing at the rodeo:

  • Scotty McCreery at 7 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2025
  • Koe Wetzel at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7, 2025
  • Muscadine Bloodline at 7 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2025
  • Tyler Hubbard at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2025
  • Sammy Hagar at 7 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2025
  • Nate Smith at noon on Feb. 22, 2025

If any of these artists catch your interest, tickets are available on the rodeo’s website.

