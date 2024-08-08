First crop of performers announced for 2025 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo announced the first crop of performers set to take the rodeo stage in Feb. 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is six months away, but the organization officially announced a few headline performers when the rodeo returns in 2025.

The rodeo will kick off on Feb. 6, 2025, and wrap up on Feb. 23, 2025, at Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

Four performers — country music artists Keith Urban, Dwight Yoakam, Diamond Rio and Zach Top — are all expected to take the rodeo stage next February.

Next year’s rodeo will mark Urban’s third appearance in San Antonio over the last five years. He appeared in afternoon and evening performances at the 2020 and 2023 editions of the rodeo.

In 2025, Urban will also perform after the rodeo performance at noon and at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.

Top, a 26-year-old artist, performed in San Antonio earlier this year. The Sunnyside, Wash. native performed a set at Sam’s Burger Joint near Pearl on April 18.

Following a bull rider event, the rodeo said Top will take the stage at noon on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.

Diamond Rio is also expected to return to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo stage. The band performed at the-then SBC Center during the 2003 rodeo, months after band members released their 2002 album titled “Completely.”

The band will perform at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.

Yoakam, a two-time Grammy Award winner, will be another big name returning to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. He will have the last Saturday night of the rodeo stage all to himself at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2025.

Rodeo officials said tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com or ticketmaster.com.