Fox found dead in Boerne tests positive for rabies; may be same animal that bit woman in October

Officials believe the fox could be infected with rabies.

BOERNE, Texas – A month after a woman in Boerne was bitten by a fox possibly infected with rabies, a fox was found dead that was indeed infected with rabies, according to city officials.

According to a statement released by Boerne Animal Care Services, the animal was found near Cibolo Crossing, the same area where the woman had been bit last month.

Recommended Videos

“We urge residents to remain vigilant around local wildlife and to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their pets,” Animal Care Services Supervisor Stefanie Fisher said. “It’s important to remember that while most animals avoid human contact, rabid animals can act unpredictably, and you should contact us if you notice strange behavior.”

The incident happened on Oct. 15 near School Street and West Cibolo Drive.

Over the Oct. 12 and 13 weekend, Boerne Animal Care Services received a call potentially about the same fox.

The fox aggressively approached another animal and was acting “strangely” near bags of dirt, the City of Boerne said.

Officials offered residents the following safety tips:

Keep a close eye on your outdoor pets and bring them inside if possible

If you have chickens or other animals, ensure they are secure

Do not leave pets unsupervised outside

DO not attempt to touch or catch any animals or other wildlife

Officials placed traps in the area, but if you see unusual wildlife behavior, contact Boerne ACS at 830-249-2456 or the non-emergency line at 830-249-8645 after hours.