Murder charge dismissed for teen arrested in connection with 80-year-old woman’s shooting death

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager accused of shooting and killing an 80-year-old woman had his murder charge dismissed, court records show.

Jacob Rios, 19, had the charge dismissed on Oct. 24.

Recommended Videos

Rios’ murder charge was dismissed before an indictment, according to court records.

San Antonio police arrested Rios and an unidentified 16-year-old male on July 27 in connection with the shooting death of Heidi Silkworth, 80.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on May 26 in the 600 block of East César E. Chávez Boulevard.

Upon arrival, San Antonio police officers said they found Silkworth — an innocent bystander who had just attended graduation at the Alamodome — with a gunshot wound to her head.

Police said the shooting happened when Rios and the 16-year-old male robbed another person. The victim of the robbery was armed and began shooting toward Rios and the 16-year-old male, police said.

Rios and the 16-year-old returned fire while running away from the robbery victim, SAPD said. During the exchange of gunfire, Silkworth — a passenger in a passing SUV — was shot and killed, according to police.

Another person, believed to be involved in the exchange of gunfire, was critically injured during the shooting. It’s not known whether it was Rios, the 16-year-old male, or the robbery victim.

Authorities said the shooting remains under investigation.