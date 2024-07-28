83º
WATCH LIVE: SAPD briefing on two people arrested, accused of murdering woman

The latest will be livestreamed in the media player below

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police chief William McManus will soon provide information regarding the arrest of two people who are accused of murdering an elderly woman.

The incident happened on May 26, 2024, in the 600 block of E. Cesar Chavez Blvd.

