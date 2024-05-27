Passerby, 80, killed after fight leads to shooting downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A woman caught in the crossfire of a downtown shooting was killed on Sunday night.

San Antonio police said the shooting stemmed from a fight among juveniles near Indianola Street and East César E. Chávez Boulevard at 10 p.m.

A 15-year-old boy was shot, and the fight traveled west toward Hemisfair Boulevard and Alamo Street.

Police said more shots were fired, and an 80-year-old woman riding in the backseat of a passing SUV was struck in the head.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was arrested. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: