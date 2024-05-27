Taxi driver found stabbed in downtown San Antonio

A taxi driver was found with a stab wound on Monday, May 27, 2024, on St. Mary’s Street near East Pecan Street.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a taxi driver was found with a stab wound downtown.

According to SAPD, officers found the taxi driver, 27, out of his vehicle and on the ground at around 1:30 a.m. Monday on St. Mary’s Street near East Pecan Street.

The man had a stab wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital and his injury may be life-threatening.

Details on what led to the stabbing are unknown at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

