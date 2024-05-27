81º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Taxi driver found stabbed in downtown San Antonio

The driver was found overnight on St. Mary’s Street near East Pecan Street

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, SAPD, Crime, Downtown
A taxi driver was found with a stab wound on Monday, May 27, 2024, on St. Mary’s Street near East Pecan Street. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a taxi driver was found with a stab wound downtown.

According to SAPD, officers found the taxi driver, 27, out of his vehicle and on the ground at around 1:30 a.m. Monday on St. Mary’s Street near East Pecan Street.

Recommended Videos

The man had a stab wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital and his injury may be life-threatening.

Details on what led to the stabbing are unknown at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos