Murder charge dismissed for suspect arrested in connection fatal shooting of Sonic manager, records show

A suspect arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In manager had his murder charge dismissed, according to Bexar County court records.

Joshua Albert Joseph was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Daniel Shrewsbury on Aug. 16, San Antonio police said.

However, records show that Joseph had the murder charge dismissed on Nov. 12 as the shooting remains under investigation.

Joseph and two women, including Adiah Namir Roberson, went to a Sonic on July 7 in the 5500 block of Babcock Road and ordered some food.

The trio entered the restaurant and tried to pay for the food with counterfeit money, police said. The manager, Shrewsbury, noticed the money and told them about it.

The trio ended up paying for the food with real money, but before leaving, they took some money from a cup, police said.

Shrewsbury followed them to their vehicle and took a picture of the license plate, police said.

That’s when Joseph, who was driving the car, got upset and argued with Shrewsbury. Moments later, Joseph told Shrewsbury he was going to get shot, police said.

Shortly after, Roberson got out of the car and shot and killed Shrewsbury, according to police.

After being on the run for over three months, U.S. Marshals arrested Roberson on Oct. 25 at an apartment complex in Dallas, officials said.