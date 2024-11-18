Skip to main content
Clear icon
81º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Murder charge dismissed for suspect arrested in connection fatal shooting of Sonic manager, records show

Joshua Albert Joseph had the charge dismissed on Nov. 12

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Crime
Joshua Albert Joseph. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A suspect arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In manager had his murder charge dismissed, according to Bexar County court records.

Joshua Albert Joseph was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Daniel Shrewsbury on Aug. 16, San Antonio police said.

Recommended Videos

However, records show that Joseph had the murder charge dismissed on Nov. 12 as the shooting remains under investigation.

Joseph and two women, including Adiah Namir Roberson, went to a Sonic on July 7 in the 5500 block of Babcock Road and ordered some food.

The trio entered the restaurant and tried to pay for the food with counterfeit money, police said. The manager, Shrewsbury, noticed the money and told them about it.

The trio ended up paying for the food with real money, but before leaving, they took some money from a cup, police said.

Shrewsbury followed them to their vehicle and took a picture of the license plate, police said.

That’s when Joseph, who was driving the car, got upset and argued with Shrewsbury. Moments later, Joseph told Shrewsbury he was going to get shot, police said.

Shortly after, Roberson got out of the car and shot and killed Shrewsbury, according to police.

After being on the run for over three months, U.S. Marshals arrested Roberson on Oct. 25 at an apartment complex in Dallas, officials said.

Related on KSAT.com

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

David Ibañez headshot

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos