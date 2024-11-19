Post Malone announces 2025 stadium tour, with Alamodome stop in May

FILE - Post Malone performs a medley at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Musician Post Malone is bringing his biggest headlining tour to the Alamodome in San Antonio next May.

Post Malone Presents: “The BIG ASS Stadium Tour” kicks off in April 2025 and will bring a massive production to 25 stadiums across the United States and Canada, according to Live Nation.

Recommended Videos

The nine-time, diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated musician will bring a mix of some of his biggest hits, fan favorites, and new songs from his sixth and debut country genre album, “F-1 Trillion.”

The tour will stop at the Alamodome on May 7, 2025, followed by a performance at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas on May 9.

Post Malone will be joined by Jelly Roll, “whose recent crossover hits and authentic storytelling have made him a powerful voice in modern country music,” Live Nation said.

Sierra Ferrell will also join Post Malone on select dates throughout the tour, including the San Antonio stop.

You can sign up to access tickets for the artist presale here on Nov. 22. General tickets go on sale at noon on Nov. 26 here.

The following are the full tour dates:

Tue Apr 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium^

Sat May 03 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium^

Wed May 07 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome^

Fri May 09 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium^

Sun May 11 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium^

Tue May 13 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^

Sun May 18 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field^

Tue May 20 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium^

Thu May 22 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field^

Sat May 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park^

Mon May 26 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre^

Wed May 28 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium^

Thu May 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park^

Sat May 31 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium

Mon Jun 02 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium

Wed Jun 04 - New York, NY - Citi Field

Sun Jun 08 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*

Tue Jun 10 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

Fri Jun 13 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sun Jun 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

Sat Jun 21 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium*

Tue Jun 24 - Boise, ID - Albertsons Stadium

Thu Jun 26 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

Sat Jun 28 - Portland, OR - Providence Park

Tue Jul 01 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

*Without Jelly Roll

^With Sierra Ferrell