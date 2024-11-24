Hondo Volunteer Fire Company ends service after 115 years, citing financial disagreements with Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – A group of firefighters who served the City of Hondo for more than a century is now gone. Debates over funding, a fire chief and equipment left the Hondo Volunteer Fire Company with a big decision to make and now Medina County must pay for it.

115 years of service – now on pause.

The Hondo Volunteer Fire Company covered more than 500 square miles for 115 years, but not anymore. The end of the road comes after the HVFC President, Philip Batteau, said they couldn’t get on the same page as Medina County Emergency Services District 6 (ESD 6).

“It’s not money to us,” Batteau said. “It’s the stuff we need. It’s getting my firemen the gear they need.”

“This is taxpayers’ money we’re talking about,” Mark Blythe said.

Blythe is the president of Medina County’s ESD 6.

“So we look at that and we go through the budget and we make some changes and this year, we cut some stuff out that wasn’t necessary,” Blythe said.

According to Hondo, air packs were a piece of equipment, and they couldn’t get the full amount they asked for because of the county ESD budget. Air packs are used so firefighters can breathe clean oxygen while fighting a fire.

“We don’t even have a current roster of how many members they have,” Blythe said. “Do you need 20? How many people are certified to even use these packs?”

Another item reduced because of the budget was extrication tools, according to Batteau. These tools spread parts of a vehicle apart to pull someone out of a bad crash.

“We wanted another set of tools, and they cost about $60,000. They said, well, there’s cheaper tools out there,” Batteau said. “We understand there are cheaper tools out there. But the tools we wanted to buy integrate with the tools that we have now.”

That means if a part of the tool breaks, it can be swapped and still work.

The two entities also can’t agree on a chief. The volunteer company already has a chief and has a way of voting the chief in, but ESD 6 wants to hire a new one.

It’s unclear if these issues will ever be resolved.

In the meantime, Emergency Services District 1 will provide fire coverage in Hondo.

“There will be no lack in coverage,” Blythe said. “911 calls still should be called in, and they’ll be answered the same. No one’s going to know the difference.”

That is, except for the crew’s size. The volunteer company was a crew of 25 people who volunteered on a call-in basis. That meant when a fire started, the people who were available to be called in responded to the fire.

Now, Medina County ESD 1’s crew of three firefighters must fill that gap. President Blythe says it shouldn’t be a problem because neighboring departments will still be available for backup as needed.

“That’s the way it’s been done forever,” Blythe said.

Blythe said the term of this intermediate time of a three-man crew is expected to be six months to a year, giving them time to get a “new chief on board” and potentially, start “hiring our own folks or creating a department of our own.”