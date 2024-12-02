Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
63º
Join Insider for Free
Open the KSAT San Antonio Help Desk

Local News

‘It is not a death sentence’: Advocates reflect on HIV misconceptions on World AIDS Day

Metro Health, Living Positive San Antonio hosted its fourth annual remembrance walk on Dec. 1

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Tags: HIV, AIDS, World AIDS Day, San Antonio, Living Positive San Antonio, Metro Health, Health

SAN ANTONIO – For 36 years, communities have recognized World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, and for the past four years, a remembrance walk in San Antonio has paved the way for AIDS recognition and understanding.

In 2023, nearly 40 million people across the world were living with HIV, according to the United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS. The fight to educate people about HIV continues.

Communities across the globe recognize World AIDS Day with events, walks, red ribbons, and kindness to one another.

“We need to end the stigma,” remembrance walk attendee Ethen said. “It impacts everybody, gay, straight, trans, queer, cis.”

Metro Health and Living Positive San Antonio hosted a local World Aids event for the fourth year.

Aurelio Alcocer, Living Positive San Antonio president, said education is essential because of how dangerous common misconceptions can be.

“We’re constantly going to the doctor every six months, and we’re always getting checkups,” Alcocer said. “We’re always on medications that are benefiting us. So, it is not a death sentence if you become HIV positive.”

“HIV isn’t what it used to be back in the day; there’s treatments, there’s endless possibilities, it’s not the end of the world,” Ethen said.

If you or someone you know is diagnosed with HIV, there are people there for you every step of the way.

“Living positive, we meet every Thursday night,” Alcocer said. “It’s a social support group for people living with or affected by HIV. You don’t necessarily need to have it to be a part of our group.”

“Get tested and know your status; it’s just a quick finger prick that takes about 10 minutes,” Ethen said.

Living Positive San Antonio’s HIV support group meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Woodlawn Pointe Center for Community, located at 702 Donaldson Avenue.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Zaria Oates headshot

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Ricardo Moreno headshot

Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT. Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news. When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS