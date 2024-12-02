‘It is not a death sentence’: Advocates reflect on HIV misconceptions on World AIDS Day

SAN ANTONIO – For 36 years, communities have recognized World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, and for the past four years, a remembrance walk in San Antonio has paved the way for AIDS recognition and understanding.

In 2023, nearly 40 million people across the world were living with HIV, according to the United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS. The fight to educate people about HIV continues.

Communities across the globe recognize World AIDS Day with events, walks, red ribbons, and kindness to one another.

“We need to end the stigma,” remembrance walk attendee Ethen said. “It impacts everybody, gay, straight, trans, queer, cis.”

Metro Health and Living Positive San Antonio hosted a local World Aids event for the fourth year.

Aurelio Alcocer, Living Positive San Antonio president, said education is essential because of how dangerous common misconceptions can be.

“We’re constantly going to the doctor every six months, and we’re always getting checkups,” Alcocer said. “We’re always on medications that are benefiting us. So, it is not a death sentence if you become HIV positive.”

“HIV isn’t what it used to be back in the day; there’s treatments, there’s endless possibilities, it’s not the end of the world,” Ethen said.

If you or someone you know is diagnosed with HIV, there are people there for you every step of the way.

“Living positive, we meet every Thursday night,” Alcocer said. “It’s a social support group for people living with or affected by HIV. You don’t necessarily need to have it to be a part of our group.”

“Get tested and know your status; it’s just a quick finger prick that takes about 10 minutes,” Ethen said.

Living Positive San Antonio’s HIV support group meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Woodlawn Pointe Center for Community, located at 702 Donaldson Avenue.