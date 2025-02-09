Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas hold friendly flag football face-off on Super Bowl weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, along with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, weren’t the only ones on the gridiron during Super Bowl LIX weekend.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas hosted their annual flag football match at Central Catholic High School on the eve of the New Orleans action.

The friendly game featured “Bigs” partnering up with their “Littles” on teams to compete against other mentor pairs in a series of flag football matches.

NFL veteran and Steele High School alumni Malcolm Brown led things off by leading stretches and once the action got underway — it served as an opportunity to teach sportsmanship and team building to the mentees.

The initiative fosters physical activity and strengthens the bonds between “Bigs” and their “Littles,” creating lasting memories and personal development.

“It’s an opportunity for us to instill values in the littles, build leadership, and also for up to meet other bigs as well,” said Kevin Foster. “It’s a great way to come together.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas is looking for additional male volunteers. If you’re interested, click here.