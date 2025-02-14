Hays CISD teacher resigns amid allegations of student misconduct, district says

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – A fifth-grade teacher in the Hays Consolidated Independent School District resigned after allegedly dragging a student by the arm, according to a statement from the district obtained by KSAT.

The incident happened on Monday at Pfluger Elementary School during dismissal.

The district said the teacher — whose name was not released — dragged the student by the arm from the school’s gym to a hallway outside of the gym.

Other teachers witnessed the incident and notified campus administrators about what had happened.

The district told KSAT that campus administrators immediately contacted the Human Resources department.

Ultimately, the teacher resigned after meeting with the district’s administrators on Tuesday morning.

The district notified Child Protective Services and the Texas Education Agency about the incident.

“At no time, and under no circumstance, is it OK for an employee of our school district to treat a child in this manner. The actions of this teacher are completely unacceptable,” said Hays CISD Chief Communication Officer Tim Savoy.

The teacher was employed at Hays CISD since October 2018.