Local News

The Gathering Place Charter School to close after 2024-25 school year

The school announced its closure due to the Texas Education Agency’s decision not to renew its charter

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Tags: The Gathering Place, Education, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Gathering Place Charter School announced it will close at the end of the 2024-2025 school year after a decision by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to not renew its charter.

The school’s board of directors decided not to appeal the TEA’s ruling, according to a press release.

“We are deeply saddened by this outcome, but we remain committed to providing a nurturing, high-quality education for students until the last day of school,” Superintendent Brian Sparks said in the release. “I am confident our TGP community will come together to support each other during this time.”

The school said it is experiencing “significant financial challenges,” the release states. The Gathering Place noted since it is a public school, its funding is directly linked to student enrollment, which has been lower than anticipated.

The school said it will offer informational meetings, provide an enrollment guide, and offer one-on-one assistance through the school’s Family and Community Engagement Director to assist families. The school would also partner with local education organizations to help families navigate school choices.

For staff, the Gathering Place said it would provide resources such as resume development, career coaching, and network opportunities with local organizations.

The Gathering Place said it will follow all guidelines and requirements set by the TEA for closing the school.

