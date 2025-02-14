Skip to main content
Two San Antonio golf courses gain approval to begin selling alcoholic beverages

A San Antonio Parks & Recreation spokesperson said the new change will go into effect immediately

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

The approval means First Tee - Greater San Antonio in Brackenridge Park, and Mac Wylie Golf Center in O.P. Schnabel Park, can sell alcoholic beverages immediately

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Council members approved an ordinance Thursday that will allow the sale of alcoholic beverages at two golf courses in town.

The approval means First Tee - Greater San Antonio in Brackenridge Park, and Mac Wylie Golf Center in O.P. Schnabel Park, can sell alcoholic beverages immediately after being previously exempted.

This change also allows them to join two other San Antonio golf courses -- Olmos Golf Course and Mission Del Lago Golf Course -- in selling alcohol.

Additionally, the ordinance’s approval meant change for Woodlawn Park, located on San Antonio’s West Side.

With its approval, Woodlawn Park can now allow the sale of food and non-alcoholic beverages, as it was previously restricted to mobile vendors.

