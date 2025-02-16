Skip to main content
BCSO deputy dies after battle with leukemia

BCSO deputy David Santos Jr., 25, died on Friday, Feb. 14

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday one of its deputies has died after battling leukemia, according to a social media post.

BCSO deputy David Santos Jr., 25, died on Friday, Feb. 14.

Santos was hired on April 22, 2024, and was assigned to the detention bureau, according to the post.

After Santos completed the detention academy, the sheriff’s office said he began his fight against the disease.

“We are deeply proud of his resilience and honored to have had such a dedicated young deputy serve our community,” the post stated, in part.

BCSO said funeral arrangements will be announced as they become available.

