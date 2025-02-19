Man records video of DPS stop outside elementary school, urges women not to sign anything

SAN ANTONIO – A man recorded video from a two-hour Texas Department of Safety traffic stop outside an elementary school, which then led to a call for immigration enforcement officials.

Antonio Cruz took the video outside of Jackson Keller Elementary School after he felt his gut told him to stop. He told the women not to sign anything.

“I’m not used to (seeing) the Texas patrol vehicles in this area,” Cruz said.

The DPS troopers told Cruz the stop was due to a broken brake light., which led them to call immigration enforcement.

The woman, who was picking up children after school, told KSAT she had a pending immigration date.

However, shortly after Cruz began filming, the DPS troopers left. Cruz could be seen in the video trying to calm one woman down.

It is unclear if a citation was issued.

Cruz’s video comes weeks after Governor Greg Abbott ordered DPS officials to assist federal immigration enforcers with arresting immigrants with active warrants.

Abbott’s office said 5,400 immigrants have been arrested across Texas.

DPS has jurisdiction to make stops on all public roads and highways in Texas.