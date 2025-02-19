The 13th Annual San Antonio Book Festival’s ‘Get Lit’ series will feature author Eve L. Ewing

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Book Festival, in collaboration with Texas Public Radio, will host a discussion featuring Eve L. Ewing on February 21, 2025, at the Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater.

As part of the ‘Get Lit’ author series, Ewing will discuss her new book, “Original Sins: The (Mis)education of Black and Native Children and the Construction of American Racism,” highlighting themes of education and racial inequity.

Recommended Videos

Get Lit with Eve L. Ewing is free and open to the public. Free parking is also available at City Tower Garage, with ticket validation provided at the venue.

An author signing will follow; copies will be available courtesy of Nowhere Bookshop.

The San Antonio Book Festival aims to celebrate literary culture, including various programs like Authors in Schools and the Get Lit Author Series, to connect authors with communities and schools across Bexar County.

The 13th Annual San Antonio Book Festival, known for uniting readers and writers, will happen on Saturday, April 12, downtown at the Central Library.

The mission of the San Antonio Book Festival (SABF) is to unite readers and writers in a celebration of books, ideas, libraries, and literary culture. SABF’s namesake program is the annual book festival, a free event drawing 25,000+ people, filled with author presentations and panels, book signings, and family-friendly activities. Its educational initiative is Authors in Schools, which pairs writers with Title I schools across Bexar County for free presentations and gifts each student with a free, signed book. The Get Lit Author Series brings authors to communities year-round, and the newest, ticketed program, Spotlight, gives center stage to a celebrated author of high renown at a large theater venue.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.