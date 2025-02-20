Public Works called to clear debris after fire at North Side business damages several cars, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Public Works Department helped clear debris early Thursday after a fire damaged several objects at a North Side business.

Fire crews were called to a business off Haby Drive, not far from the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and Basse Road, around 2:10 a.m.

SAFD encountered heavy smoke believed to be coming from a fire started by a camp of people experiencing homelessness, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire after some time. The flames got close to another building on the property, but crews were able to prevent it from burning.

SAFD had to call Public Works to come and clear the debris from the fire, which included several vehicles and scrap metal, SAFD said.