70-year-old San Antonio man sentenced to over 6 years in federal prison for multiple robberies

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is facing more than six years in federal prison after being convicted of robbing national chain stores.

James Kirkwood, 70, has been sentenced to 78 months in prison after pleading guilty to Hobbs Act robbery in 2023, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Kirkwood robbed six national chain stores around San Antonio between Jan. 28 and Jan. 31, 2023.

He used an Airsoft gun to rob two Dollar Trees, two Dollar Generals, a Big Lots and a PetSmart. Employees believed it was a real handgun.

San Antonio police arrested Kirkwood on Jan. 31, 2023, and he pleaded guilty in July 2024.

