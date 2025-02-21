Finesilver Curve to close in downtown San Antonio for repairs

The Finesilver Curve at Interstate 35 and Interstate 10 near downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – The Finesilver Curve in downtown San Antonio will be closed on Monday as crews finish repairs, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The closure is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 24 to allow crews to pour concrete on the ramp, which connects Interstate 35 southbound to Interstate 10 westbound, the release said.

Detour signs will advise drivers to take alternative routes.

The closure could be rescheduled depending on the weather conditions.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead to avoid delays.