Big rig flips at Highway 90 intersection in west Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash involving a big rig along U.S. Highway 90 in west Bexar County.

The crash happened before 9:30 a.m. Friday at eastbound Highway 90 and Highway 211.

As of 10:15 a.m., one lane is closed on eastbound Highway 90 and Highway 211.

Details on injuries or what caused the crash are unknown at this time.

KSAT has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

