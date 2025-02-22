San Antonio doctor addresses concerns over GLP-1 medications

SAN ANTONIO – As GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy rise in popularity, so do concerns over their side effects.

KSAT took those concerns to a San Antonio doctor who said — when used correctly —side effects are kept at a minimum.

“It works in two different ways. One, it slows gastric emptying, makes you feel fuller faster. But more importantly, it works on your brain,” said Dr. Paula Bilica with IMAXweightloss. “And it works on the satiety center and turns off those cravings without what we call food noise.”

How GLP-1 medications became used for non-diabetes cases

Bilica said that semaglutide and other GLP-1 medications were initially used to treat type 2 diabetes.

After the Food and Drug Administration approved those medications for weight loss use, it opened the door for patients like Rey Gonzales.

“I always struggled with my weight,” Gonzales said. “For the past couple of years, I tried everything. I tried dieting, gym, fitness trainer, meal prep. You name it.”

Gonzales said he started taking semaglutide under Bilica’s supervision in June 2024.

Since then, Gonzales said he lost 58 pounds.

“I can get out of bed quicker. My knees are not hurting,” Gonzales said. “My clothes are fitting me, looser. I went from a 2-XL to an extra-large.”

Gonzales is one of the estimated 5 million people in the U.S. who are taking semaglutide.

Aside from weight loss, Bilica said these medications can decrease blood pressure, cholesterol and also prevent some forms of heart disease.

However, there have also been some reports of negative side effects, which Bilica addressed.

GLP-1 Side Effects

“The most common side effects of these medications are GI (gastrointestinal) issues,” said Bilica. “What I mean by that is nausea, heartburn, loose stools, constipation. If you do it correctly and you’re monitored by your physician or health care provider, usually, you start slow and you work your way up to the right dosage. You find for yourself what works for weight loss. Usually, those side effects are pretty manageable.”

For the medications to work, Bilica said patients need to do their part: eat a healthier diet and get regular exercise.

Bilica is also speaking from experience. She said started her health journey a few years ago.

“I decided to try the medication, and it was amazing,” Bilica said. “It really worked for me. It changed my life. And not only did it help me to lose weight, but I felt better about myself. I had more energy.”

After the medication worked for her, Bilica wanted to help other patients.

“It’s been my favorite thing, changing people’s lives and seeing how they feel on the medication and how much better they’re doing,” Bilica said. “And it’s really changing lives. It really makes me happy when I see how great they’re doing.”

