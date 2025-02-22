Six-year-old boy seriously injured in hit-and-run crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A six-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around midnight on Feb. 16 at the intersection of Southwest Loop 410 and Valley Hi Drive.

The boy was sitting in the back of a Mazda heading north at the intersection when a pickup truck driver heading west ran a red light, police said.

According to police, the truck ultimately crashed into the Mazda.

The six-year-old boy was seriously injured and was transported to a local hospital, SAPD said.

Police said the driver of the truck and two other passengers inside fled the scene on foot.

The truck driver faces a collision involving serious bodily injury charge when found, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

