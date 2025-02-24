San Antonio gas prices rise 18.3 cents in the past week

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s gas prices have jumped slightly over the past week, climbing 18.3 cents per gallon to settle at an average of $2.74 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 886 stations around the city.

Even with the increase, prices are still slightly down by 0.7 cents from last month and 0.5 cents lower than this time last year.

In San Antonio, the cheapest gas was priced at $2.43 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $2.99, marking a 56-cent difference.

National Prices

National diesel prices have ticked up by 1.6 cents, now averaging $3.648 per gallon.

The average gas price across the country has decreased by 3.8 cents over the last week, bringing it to $3.08 per gallon. That’s a drop of 4.4 cents from a month ago and 18.2 cents less than a year ago, based on GasBuddy’s survey of over 150,000 gas stations nationwide.

A look back at gas prices

Here’s a look at how gas prices have changed over the years:

February 24, 2024: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

February 24, 2023: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

February 24, 2022: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

February 24, 2021: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

February 24, 2020: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

February 24, 2019: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

February 24, 2018: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

February 24, 2017: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 24, 2016: $1.48/g (U.S. Average: $1.71/g)

February 24, 2015: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

What’s happening in other Texas cities?

Across Texas, the cheapest gas was spotted at $2.06 per gallon, while the priciest hit $4.06, a $2.00 difference statewide.

In other Texas cities, prices have been on the move, too.

Laredo’s average is now $2.59 per gallon, up 5.1 cents from last week. In Corpus Christi, prices jumped 10.8 cents to $2.69 per gallon. And in Austin, you’ll see a rise of 14.3 cents, with prices now averaging $2.73 per gallon.

“Oil prices have remained steady in the low $70s, but we continue to monitor key developments, including ongoing talks between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine on a potential agreement,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, as we inch closer to March, the typical March madness will eventually take hold, so motorists may want to enjoy the slight decline while it lasts. While I don’t see an abrupt spike in the national average just yet, we’re likely to see upward movement in the weeks ahead.”