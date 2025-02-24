San Antonio Zoo to close three habitats temporarily after possible bird flu exposure

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is closing some of its bird attractions temporarily out of an abundance of caution due to a possible case of avian influenza found on the grounds.

According to a post on the zoo’s Facebook page, a wild black vulture was recently found dead on the property.

This is the full statement from the San Antonio Zoo:

San Antonio Zoo has received preliminary test results that a deceased wild black vulture found on zoo grounds has tested... Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Sunday, February 23, 2025

The post said the sample was tested for avian influenza, also known as “H5 bird flu,” and came back “non-negative.”

When users in the comments section questioned what it meant, the zoo simply replied, “further testing is needed.”

According to an article from Michigan State University, which discusses bird flu testing in cows, a non-negative test requires a different kind of test.

This is to rule out a false positive or ensure confirmation of a positive test, the article said.

Out of an abundance of caution, the San Antonio Zoo will close one aviary and two feeding experiences: Hixon Bird House, Lory Landing and Flamingo Mingle, according to the post.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to safeguard the health and well-being of the animals in our care, we are implementing some temporary operational adjustments,” the zoo’s post said.

Other precautionary measures from the zoo include emptying the fish feeders for now, as the post said this tends to attract outside birds.

Some birds in the zoo’s care will also be relocated temporarily.

H5 Bird flu is a widespread disease in wild birds that has been causing outbreaks in both poultry and U.S. dairy cows, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While the public’s health risk is currently low, the CDC is monitoring humans who have been exposed to animals.

As of Feb. 18, 12,064 wild birds have been diagnosed with bird flu, according to the CDC.