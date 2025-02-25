Spurs' Victor Wembanyama rookie card sells for nearly $1 million

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The recent auction set the all-time record for sale of any Wembanyama card.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama’s rookie card was sold for a record-breaking $860,100 in an online auction held on Saturday.

The 2023-24 Panini Prizm Nebula Choice 1/1 card was listed as a “‘Holy Grail’ in ‘Wemby’s' array of rookie year collectibles” by Goldin ahead of the auction.

The 9-grade PSA-minted card had 17 bids before breaking the all-time record for the sale of any Wembanyama card.

In a video posted to Instagram, Goldin CEO Ken Goldin claimed the card was “the most valuable basketball card of any rookie that has been issued in the past several years.”

The previous record was held by the $516,000 sale of a 2023 Prizm Black Shimmer 1/1 Wembanyama card sold last year.

The $300,000 increase between both auctions could be attributed to Wembanyama’s growth in the NBA, where he has since won NBA Rookie of the Year and has led the league in blocked shots.

While the auction sale price was steep, the highest purchase for any NBA player card is still a 2009 National Treasures Logoman 1/1 Stephen Curry card that sold for $5.9 million in 2021.

Saturday’s auction followed the shocking news of Wembanyama’s season-ending injury due to deep vein thrombosis.

