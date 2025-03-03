Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for fatally stabbing ex-wife 95 times

SAN ANTONIO – Martin Garcia, who brutally stabbed his ex-wife Teresa Garcia 95 times in December 2023, was sentenced to 45 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

The 66-year-old victim’s sons described their mother as a loving parent and friend who struggled to escape an abusive situation.

Recommended Videos

“She did not know how to escape,” one of Teresa’s sons said. “He would say things like, ‘If I can’t have her, nobody can.’”

Teresa Garcia and Martin Garcia were divorced at the time of her murder, but financial challenges forced them to continue living in the same home.

Chris Garcia holds photo of his mother Teresa who was brutally murdered by her ex-husband. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

When Teresa met someone new and planned to move out, Martin Garcia claimed he lost control and couldn’t remember what he did.

During the hearing, Martin Garcia said, “I loved her very much. She was the only one I loved. I did what I did, but I loved her.”

The tragic case is one of many domestic violence incidents that prompted Bexar County to launch its Safety Team Active Response (STAR) program. The initiative connects domestic violence survivors with safety planning and long-term services. Since the program’s inception in July, nearly 1,500 victim assessments have been completed, with 330 victims identified as high-risk.

Teresa’s family hopes her story will encourage others to take domestic violence seriously.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.