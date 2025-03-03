Affidavit states Southeast Side suspect locked woman in closet, pointed AR-style weapon at her

The father, identified in an SAPD detective’s report as 20-year-old Alfredo Arellano Jr., argued with the victim throughout the night leading into Feb. 24.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who barricaded himself inside a Southeast Side apartment late last month is accused of pointing an AR-style weapon at the mother of his children and assaulting her, according to an arrest affidavit.

San Antonio police said officers responded to a family violence call at an apartment complex just after 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 24 in the 4700 block of Stringfellow Drive. The complex is located near the intersection of East Southcross and Pecan Valley Drive.

A day earlier, according to an affidavit obtained by KSAT, a woman learned that the father of her two children had cheated on her. The affidavit indicated the two had been dating for five years.

The father, identified in an SAPD detective’s report as 20-year-old Alfredo Arellano Jr., argued with the woman throughout the night leading up to Feb. 24.

On the morning of Feb. 24, the woman told SAPD she woke up and began packing her belongings. According to the detective’s report, when the Arellano woke up, she told him she intended to leave.

In response, police said the suspect took exception and began physically pushing the victim before locking her into a closet.

The victim told the detective that Arellano eventually let her out of the closet, but he wouldn’t let her leave the bedroom. The suspect then threw the victim on the bed, got on top of her and wrapped his hands around the victim’s neck, the affidavit stated. The victim told SAPD after the incident that she was unable to breathe for a “couple of seconds.”

According to the SAPD detective, the victim said Arellano pulled out an AR-style weapon, pointed it at the victim’s face several times and reportedly told her, “You’re not f---ing leaving.” Arellano then pointed the weapon downward and fired it once into the floor, according to the affidavit.

When officers arrived just after 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 24, SAPD said they began negotiating with Arellano to release the woman and their two children from the apartment complex, which he did.

However, after doing so, Arellano barricaded himself inside the front door of the apartment and refused to give himself up, authorities said.

An approximately six-hour standoff, which included SAPD’s deployment of a K-9 unit, hostage negotiations and a SWAT team, ended just before 8:45 p.m. with Arellano exiting the apartment, police said.

Arellano was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on the morning of Feb. 25 on two charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (a second-degree felony) and impeding the breath or circulation of a family member (a third-degree felony), jail records indicate.

A Bexar County judge set Arellano’s bond for both charges at $130,000, court records show. As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, the Bexar County jail still lists Arellano as a current inmate.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

