San Antonio gas prices fall 17.6 cents in the past week

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s gas prices have fallen 17.6 cents over the past week to settle at an average of $2.56 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 886 stations around the city.

Prices are still slightly down by 2.5 cents from last month and 31.5 cents lower than this time last year.

In San Antonio, the cheapest gas was priced at $2.39 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $2.99, marking a 60-cent difference.

National Prices

National diesel prices have decreased by 1.9 cents, averaging $3.629 per gallon.

The average gas price across the country has decreased by 3.8 cents over the last week, bringing it to $3.04 per gallon. That’s a drop of 4.7 cents from a month ago and 29.9 cents less than a year ago, based on GasBuddy’s survey of over 150,000 gas stations nationwide.

A look back at gas prices

Here’s a look at how gas prices have changed over the years:

March 3, 2024: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

March 3, 2023: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

March 3, 2022: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.76/g)

March 3, 2021: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

March 3, 2020: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 3, 2019: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 3, 2018: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

March 3, 2017: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

March 3, 2016: $1.52/g (U.S. Average: $1.80/g)

March 3, 2015: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

What’s happening in other Texas cities?

Across Texas, the cheapest gas was spotted at $2.09 per gallon, while the priciest hit $3.62, a $1.53 difference statewide.

In other Texas cities, prices have been on the move, too.

Laredo’s average is now $2.55 per gallon, up 4.5 cents from last week. In Corpus Christi, prices declined 20.2 cents to $2.49 per gallon. And in Austin, prices fell of 13.9 cents, with prices now averaging $2.59 per gallon.

“Given the volatility surrounding the tariff situation, forecasting fuel prices remains challenging, as uncertainty lingers over the timing and scope of these tariffs, which the Trump administration has suggested will soon take effect. This comes on top of ongoing concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and discussions of a potential deal to end the war,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in part. “While OPEC has signaled its intent to stabilize the market, policy decisions from the White House could introduce further uncertainty, making it difficult to predict where prices will head next. However, nearly every year sees a seasonal spring increase, which could eventually push prices higher ahead of summer.”