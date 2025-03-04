Skip to main content
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘Large fire’ reported west of Johnson City, Blanco County Sheriff’s Office says

Fire progression has stopped, according to the sheriff’s office

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fire, Blanco County, Johnson City, Blanco County Sheriff's Office
Red lights of a firetruck ((Igor Vershinsky, Getty Images))

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas – A “large fire” was reported west of Johnson City on Tuesday, according to the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said the fire was heading east.

“Residents (sic) please be prepared to evacuate from Klett Ranch Rd to Althaus Ranch Rd to Johnson City,” according to the post.

In an update posted just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office said crews were still on scene, but the fire progression had stopped.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service website, the fire spanned 100 acres.

Firefighters around the San Antonio area are also working to contain multiple fires on Tuesday. Evacuations were issued in portions of south Bexar County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

