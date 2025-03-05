South Bexar County brush fire ‘contained,’ San Antonio city official says

SAN ANTONIO – Updated at 11:25 a.m., Wednesday

A Tuesday brush fire that spread quickly and required the help of San Antonio firefighters and other agencies has been “contained,” city officials said Wednesday morning.

The fire was initially reported on Tuesday near Interstate 37 and Southton Road, which is located south of Loop 410.

TransGuide captured some of the fire on its camera on Tuesday afternoon.

As of 9:17 a.m. Wednesday, the Interstate 37 and Southton Road fire — also known as the “Calaveras Fire” — is approximately 85% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

According to the city, the brush fire forced the evacuation of 182 homes as SAFD and Bexar County Emergency Services Districts fire crews battled the fire along with assistance from the Texas A&M Forest Service and the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

San Antonio fire crews will continue to keep a watchful eye Wednesday on the site of Tuesday’s fire to maintain control of hot spots and in the event of a flare-up, the city said.

City officials also said they are calculating the total damages caused by the brush fire.

The city and county’s Tuesday response

A City of San Antonio official confirmed to KSAT earlier Tuesday that San Antonio Fire Department and Bexar County Emergency Services Districts (ESD) firefighters responded to the scene.

In a Tuesday afternoon social media post, Bexar County officials issued evacuation orders for an area of south Bexar County affected by the grass fire.

According to the county, the evacuation order was in effect for “approximately 30 homes” in an area located east of Interstate 37.

Specifically, the county said the affected area stretched up north to U.S. Highway 181, west to Donop Road, south to Southton Road and east to Streich Road.

A message was inadvertently sent to the entire County regarding evacuation from a grass fire. The evacuation order is... Posted by Bexar County, Texas - Government on Tuesday, March 4, 2025

San Antonio Fire Chief Valerie Frausto provided an update to reporters on the grass fire just after 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

“If you live in this area, stay away for now or to go to the evacuation shelter because with the wind speed, it’s very difficult to determine the direction of the fire and if it’s going to spread or not,” Frausto said. “It always has a potential.”

Leon Valley Fire Chief Michael Naughton joined KSAT’s livestream coverage of multiple fires on Tuesday afternoon to discuss how firefighters battle wind-assisted fires.

Naughton’s full interview can be seen below.

KSAT reached out to the East Central Independent School District on Tuesday. The district said “no campuses are in immediate danger” and classes are continuing as normal.

The district also said employees were evacuated from an East Central ISD facility as a precaution.

No students were impacted by that facility’s evacuation, the district told KSAT.

A temporary shelter was established for evacuees at the fellowship hall inside the Mission San Francisco De La Espada Catholic Church located at 10040 Espada Road.

In a Tuesday night statement, the city said 182 homes were evacuated due to the fire. Some hot spots remain, but winds have begun to wind down, officials said on Tuesday.

First responders reopened the affected area for residents to return home. The city said a mobile home, two barns, two chicken coops and a shed were lost in the 60-acre fire.

