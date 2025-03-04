LIST: Power outages, fires in Bexar and Atascosa counties lead to closures, evacuations

SAN ANTONIO – High winds caused power outages and multiple fires in Bexar and Atascosa counties on Tuesday.

>> At least 5 structures affected by south Bexar County fire

The following locations have been reported as either closed or should be avoided:

BEXAR COUNTY

San Antonio SAISD: In a letter to parents, the principals at CAST Tech High School, ALA-Tech and Fox Tech High School said CPS Energy, SAISD police, SAFD and SAPD were on site due to a downed power line and water outage. There was a temporary power outage at the Fine Arts Building at Fox Tech High School, and students were relocated to the main building. All after-school activities have been canceled. BCSO is asking people to avoid the area of IH-37 and Southton Road due to the mandatory evacuation of a nearby fire BCSO is asking people to avoid the 600 block of Duke Road between Trumbo Road and Pleasanton Road due to a mandatory evacuation of a nearby fire BCSO has blocked off the following areas due to fires: 24400 block of Oliver Road and Blackjack Road near U.S. Highway 281 South 15200 block of Belen Street near FM 1937 and Blue Wing Road 13000 block of Greenwood Road near Pearsall Road and IH-35 South



ATASCOSA COUNTY

The following areas are closed due to power outages from high wind gusts.

Pleasanton City of Pleasanton parks IH-37 North of Hwy. 97 and near Champion Drive Old Pleasanton Road and Camelot Lane Old Pleasanton Road and Big Leaf Road

Poteet Poteet ISD schools City of Poteet offices

Jourdanton City of Jourdanton Courthouse Indigent Health Care Veteran Service Office Elections office

Lytle McDonald Street



More than 9,000 CPS Energy customers are without power on Tuesday evening.

As of 5:10 p.m., CPS Energy is reporting 180 outages.

According to KSAT meteorologists, western winds gusting 45 to 50 mph are possible.

The concerns for rapidly spreading wildfires are high, not only for San Antonio but for a large portion of Texas.

