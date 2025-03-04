Vice President JD Vance to visit Eagle Pass on Wednesday Vance will be visiting the Texas-Mexico border Vance's visit is the Vice President's first under the current Trump administration. (Alex Brandon, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) EAGLE PASS – Vice President JD Vance will travel to Eagle Pass Wednesday in a visit to the Texas-Mexico border.
The visit occurs the day after President Donald Trump’s first joint address to Congress in his second term.
Trump
visited Eagle Pass in Feb. 2024, where he spoke about the state-federal clash on the issue of border security.
Vance’s visit makes him the highest-ranking official to visit the border town during Trump’s current administration.
