WATCH LIVE at 1:45 pm: Former President Donald Trump to speak at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass

FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas. Trump on Tuesday, Sept. 21 sued his estranged niece, Mary Trump, and The New York Times over a bombshell 2018 story about his family’s wealth and tax practices that was based on confidential documents she provided to the newspaper’s reporters. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump will visit Shelby Park in Eagle Pass — a hotspot in the state-federal clash over border security — on Thursday.

Trump is slated to speak at 1:45 p.m.

KSAT has a crew in Eagle Pass, and his visit will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible, if there’s not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Trump, who frequently visited the border as president, is again making immigration a signature campaign issue as he seeks to return to the White House in November, according to the Associated Press.

WATCH BELOW: Eagle Pass residents react to the former president’s visit

Also on Thursday, President Joe Biden will head to Brownsville, about 325 miles away from Eagle Pass.

KSAT will livestream Biden’s remarks at a Border Patrol station at 3:30 p.m. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is also expected to be in attendance in Brownsville.

Illegal crossings on the U.S. border have been rising for years because of complicated reasons that include climate change, war and unrest in other nations, the economy, and cartels that see migration as a cash cow.

The numbers of migrants flowing to the U.S-Mexico border have far outpaced the capacity of an immigration system that has not been substantially updated in decades. Arrests for illegal crossings fell by half in January, but there were record highs in December.

Trump’s campaign called Biden’s plan to visit the border a sign that the president is on the defensive over immigration and said the issue is a problem for his reelection effort. Trump’s campaign press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said Biden was chasing Trump and is responsible for the “worst immigration crisis in history.”

Biden’s camp says it’s House Republicans who are on the defensive after Trump flatly said he told GOP legislators to tank the bill that would have funded border agents and other Homeland Security authorities.

Read more: