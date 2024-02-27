Mayor Nirenberg to meet with Biden during president’s visit to Brownsville

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg as they arrive at JASA-Kelly Airfield before visiting Robb Elementary School to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg plans to meet with President Joe Biden in Brownsville on Thursday.

Biden will be traveling to the Rio Grande Valley to meet with border agents and discuss the need for bipartisan legislation to repair the nation’s broken immigration system.

Recommended Videos In a memo to City Council members, Nirenberg said he wants to talk with Biden about the influx of migrants that come to San Antonio for help.

“Safety is our number one priority as we work to humanely assist asylum seekers as they travel to their host family’s destination within the United States. The resources required to provide aid to the nearly 600,000 individuals who have passed through our local migrant resource center since 2021 have been largely supported by federal reimbursements,” the mayor said in the memo.

Nirenberg’s visit to Brownsville means that Thursday’s City Council meeting has been canceled.

Biden’s visit to the U.S-Mexico border will be his second as president. He traveled to El Paso in January last year.

Former President Donald Trump will also be visiting the U.S-Mexico border on Thursday. Trump will be in Eagle Pass, another hotspot in the state-federal clash over border security, according to three people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.

The dueling trips by both candidates underscores their need to address immigration to their political advantage as the two expect to clash in a presidential campaign rematch this year.