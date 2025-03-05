Skip to main content
Local News

City of San Antonio demolishes Southtown building deemed immediate hazard

Crews cleaning up on Wednesday

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Southtown, San Antonio
Building was at South Flores and Cevallos (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A building with a partial collapse in the Southtown area is now fully torn down after it was deemed an immediate hazard by the City of San Antonio.

The Development Services and Public Works departments coordinated with the owner to demolish the shell of the building sitting at South Flores and Cevallos on Tuesday night.

The building, deemed a historic structure, had extensive damage after a fire in 2020.

It was further damaged Tuesday amid strong winds in the San Antonio area, which also fueled several fires in Bexar County.

City crews will work on cleaning the area on Wednesday, officials said.

About the Author
Ivan Herrera headshot

Ivan Herrera, MSc Business, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

