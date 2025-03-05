City of San Antonio demolishes Southtown building deemed immediate hazard

Building was at South Flores and Cevallos

SAN ANTONIO – A building with a partial collapse in the Southtown area is now fully torn down after it was deemed an immediate hazard by the City of San Antonio.

The Development Services and Public Works departments coordinated with the owner to demolish the shell of the building sitting at South Flores and Cevallos on Tuesday night.

Recommended Videos

The building, deemed a historic structure, had extensive damage after a fire in 2020.

It was further damaged Tuesday amid strong winds in the San Antonio area, which also fueled several fires in Bexar County.

City crews will work on cleaning the area on Wednesday, officials said.

Read also: