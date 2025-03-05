Skip to main content
What questions do you have about the CPS or foster care systems?

Texas child removals drop by 50% over two years

Courtney Friedman, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: CPS, Child Welfare, DFPS
Recent child welfare laws empower families to stay together and improve their lives (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Texas is seeing positive change in child welfare numbers.

New data from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services show the number of children removed from their homes has dropped 50% in the last two years, while child abuse deaths have continued to decline for a third year.

We want to hear from you. What questions do you have about the CPS or foster care systems?

Let us know in the form below.

If you’re not seeing the form, click here.

About the Author
Courtney Friedman headshot

Courtney Friedman anchors KSAT’s weekend evening shows and reports during the week. Her ongoing Loving in Fear series confronts Bexar County’s domestic violence epidemic. She joined KSAT in 2014 and is proud to call the SA and South Texas community home. She came to San Antonio from KYTX CBS 19 in Tyler, where she also anchored & reported.

