What questions do you have about the CPS or foster care systems?

Recent child welfare laws empower families to stay together and improve their lives

SAN ANTONIO – Texas is seeing positive change in child welfare numbers.

New data from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services show the number of children removed from their homes has dropped 50% in the last two years, while child abuse deaths have continued to decline for a third year.

