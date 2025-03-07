Skip to main content
Clear icon
75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Free plant giveaway at SAWS' ‘Spring Bloom’ gardening event on Saturday

The first 1,000 adult guests will receive a free plant

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: Outdoors, Plants, Local, San Antonio, SAWS, Things To Do
The event will be held at San Antonio Water System's headquarters at 2800 U.S. Highway 281 North. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Water System (SAWS) is holding a free event on Saturday that will feature speaker sessions on gardening and how to be mindful about water use.

Experts from community organizations will speak on drought survival strategies and ways to help pollinators throughout the year.

Recommended Videos

The event will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the first 1,000 adult guests (18+) will receive a free plant.

Choices include a Red Shrimp plant, Esperanza, Blue Spires Sage and Pride of Barbados.

The event will also be selling native plants, herbs and drought-tolerant ornamentals.

SAWS said there will be “water-saving inspired activities for all ages.”

The event will be held in front of SAWS headquarters at 2800 U.S. Highway 281 North.

For more details on the event and speaker sessions, click here.

Read Also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS