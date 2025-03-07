Free plant giveaway at SAWS' ‘Spring Bloom’ gardening event on Saturday

The event will be held at San Antonio Water System's headquarters at 2800 U.S. Highway 281 North.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Water System (SAWS) is holding a free event on Saturday that will feature speaker sessions on gardening and how to be mindful about water use.

Experts from community organizations will speak on drought survival strategies and ways to help pollinators throughout the year.

The event will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the first 1,000 adult guests (18+) will receive a free plant.

Choices include a Red Shrimp plant, Esperanza, Blue Spires Sage and Pride of Barbados.

The event will also be selling native plants, herbs and drought-tolerant ornamentals.

SAWS said there will be “water-saving inspired activities for all ages.”

For more details on the event and speaker sessions, click here.

