Explore San Antonio: Your guide to spring break staycation spots and attractions

If you and your family are not traveling for spring break this year, don’t let that stop you from adventuring out in the city!

Several options in the Alamo City range from free to educational to action-packed experiences.

Whether traveling or staying local, it’s important to keep an eye on the weather. You can keep up with the forecast by clicking here.

Take a look at the list of locations and events to visit for spring break:

Alamo: Entry to the Alamo church is free and open daily. Admission to the Alamo exhibit is $10 for children 12 and younger and $14 for adults. Attendees can also reserve a Remember the Alamo guided tour for $48 per adult and $38 per child aged 12 and under. Entry to the Alamo church is free and open daily. Admission to the Alamo exhibit is $10 for children 12 and younger and $14 for adults. Attendees can also reserve a Remember the Alamo guided tour for $48 per adult and $38 per child aged 12 and under. Click here for more information.

Aquatica San Antonio: The waterpark will reopen from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from March 8-23. After that, the park will remain open only on weekends until the summer break. The waterpark will reopen from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from March 8-23. After that, the park will remain open only on weekends until the summer break. Click here for more information.

Briscoe Western Art Museum: The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 6-17 and will have extended hours until 8 p.m. on March 13 for spring break. General admission costs $16, and children 12 and younger can get in for free. A list of spring break activities at the museum can be found The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 6-17 and will have extended hours until 8 p.m. on March 13 for spring break. General admission costs $16, and children 12 and younger can get in for free. A list of spring break activities at the museum can be found here

Crawfish Boil Festival: The eighth annual Big TX Fun Crawfish Boil Festival will run from March 7-23 at 1 Retama Parkway in Selma. Admission for adults costs $12, and children’s admission costs $8. Children under 36 inches get in for free, according to the Big TX Fun The eighth annual Big TX Fun Crawfish Boil Festival will run from March 7-23 at 1 Retama Parkway in Selma. Admission for adults costs $12, and children’s admission costs $8. Children under 36 inches get in for free, according to the Big TX Fun website . More information can be found here

DoSeum: The Broadway museum is not only for kids; it has 68,000 square feet of interactive space and activities and programs that can be fun for everyone. For spring break hours, the DoSeum will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 10-17. On Sunday, March 16, members receive early access from 11 a.m. to noon, after which the museum opens to the public from noon to 5 p.m. More information can be found The Broadway museum is not only for kids; it has 68,000 square feet of interactive space and activities and programs that can be fun for everyone. For spring break hours, the DoSeum will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 10-17. On Sunday, March 16, members receive early access from 11 a.m. to noon, after which the museum opens to the public from noon to 5 p.m. More information can be found here

Hopscotch: The immersive art experience is open to all ages. Tickets are $24 for those 16 and over and $15 for ages 4 to 15. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. The immersive art experience is open to all ages. Tickets are $24 for those 16 and over and $15 for ages 4 to 15. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Click here for more details about this unique and creative gallery.

Ingram Park Mall: The mall will have free daily family-friendly events from March 11-14. The events — including a petting zoo, mini golf and shows featuring Puppy Pals Live — are tailored to children 10 years and younger. The mall will have free daily family-friendly events from March 11-14. The events — including a petting zoo, mini golf and shows featuring Puppy Pals Live — are tailored to children 10 years and younger. Click here for more information.

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa: The River Bluff Experience, the hotel’s water park, includes the sand beach pool and main pool, which are open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. It also features a children’s pool, lazy river, slides, and other attractions, open Monday through Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Additionally, the Overlook Infinity Edge adult-only pool is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The River Bluff Experience, the hotel’s water park, includes the sand beach pool and main pool, which are open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. It also features a children’s pool, lazy river, slides, and other attractions, open Monday through Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Additionally, the Overlook Infinity Edge adult-only pool is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Click here for more information.

Legoland Discovery Center: The attraction inside the Shops at Rivercenter will extend its hours to 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from March 8-March 16 (last entry is at 4:30 p.m.). The attraction inside the Shops at Rivercenter will extend its hours to 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from March 8-March 16 (last entry is at 4:30 p.m.). Click here for more information.

McNay Art Museum: The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday. General admission is free every Thursday from 4-9 p.m. On other days, adults can enter for $20, teenagers for $10, and children 12 and under can enter for free. The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday. General admission is free every Thursday from 4-9 p.m. On other days, adults can enter for $20, teenagers for $10, and children 12 and under can enter for free. Click here for more information.

Morgan’s Wonderland: The inclusive park will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 7-16. After that, the park will be open on select days. Click The inclusive park will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 7-16. After that, the park will be open on select days. Click here for a schedule.

Natural Bridge Caverns: This attraction will expand its hours to 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. from March 9-16. Admission ranges by tour and attraction. For more information, This attraction will expand its hours to 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. from March 9-16. Admission ranges by tour and attraction. For more information, click here

San Antonio Botanical Garden: This 38-acre living museum of plants is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., except on Sundays when it is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Children 3 and younger can enter for free, and admission prices for older children and adults range between $13 and $22, depending on the day of the week. This 38-acre living museum of plants is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., except on Sundays when it is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Children 3 and younger can enter for free, and admission prices for older children and adults range between $13 and $22, depending on the day of the week. Click here for more information.

San Antonio Museum of Art: The downtown art museum will have Free Spring Break Family Day: Envisioning the Hindu Divine from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 11. Admission for the March 12 event is free. The museum is open daily except Mondays. Children 12 and younger can get in for free, and students can get in for $12. More information can be found The downtown art museum will have Free Spring Break Family Day: Envisioning the Hindu Divine from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 11. Admission for the March 12 event is free. The museum is open daily except Mondays. Children 12 and younger can get in for free, and students can get in for $12. More information can be found here

San Antonio River Walk: The The San Antonio River will turn green for the free St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebration. Visitors on the River Walk will have a chance to see the river dyed green on March 15 and March 16. The Bud Light St. Patrick’s Festival will also occur at the Arneson River Theatre and La Villita from 1-6 p.m. on March 15 and March 16.

San Antonio Zoo: The The zoo will extend from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from March 8 through March 16.

Sea Life San Antonio: The aquarium in the Shops at Rivercenter is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. When guests book the experience in advance, The aquarium in the Shops at Rivercenter is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. When guests book the experience in advance, tickets range from $19.99 to $29.99.

SeaWorld San Antonio: The park will be open daily from March 7-23, with extended hours from March 8 through March 16. Also, SeaWorld will have a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration from March 15-17. The park will be open daily from March 7-23, with extended hours from March 8 through March 16. Also, SeaWorld will have a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration from March 15-17. Click here for more information.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas: The The theme park will be open daily from March 8 through March 17. After that, it will then operate on weekends until the summer season. The Mardi Gras Festival will continue until March 16.

Splash Pads: The City of San Antonio has announced that the city’s splash pads are open for the season. Some splash pads include ones at Hemisfair and Pearsall Park. Splash pads are open daily at different parks across the Alamo City from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The City of San Antonio has announced that the city’s splash pads are open for the season. Some splash pads include ones at Hemisfair and Pearsall Park. Splash pads are open daily at different parks across the Alamo City from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for a list.

Texas State Parks: There are over a dozen Texas State Parks within driving distance of San Antonio that offer places to swim, hike and fish. There are over a dozen Texas State Parks within driving distance of San Antonio that offer places to swim, hike and fish. Click here to see some state parks in the area.

The Rock at La Cantera: The plaza will host free movie screenings on selected days. Attendees can find more information about the events The plaza will host free movie screenings on selected days. Attendees can find more information about the events here

Trails at San Antonio parks: Hiking local trails offer residents a chance to explore San Antonio’s terrain. A few worthy trails are Hiking local trails offer residents a chance to explore San Antonio’s terrain. A few worthy trails are Hillview Nature Trail , a 2.9-mile loop trail located within Eisenhower Park , and Main Loop and Juniper Trail , a 2.7-mile loop located within Friedrich Wilderness Park near Interstate 10 and Loop 1604. A complete list of trails can be found here

Witte Museum: Admission is typically free for kids 3 threend younger, $11 for kids 4 to 12, $15 for teens 13 to 18, and $16 for adults 19 to 64. The Admission is typically free for kids 3 threend younger, $11 for kids 4 to 12, $15 for teens 13 to 18, and $16 for adults 19 to 64. The Witte Museum is open daily.

Find events, festivals and hidden gems in San Antonio and the surrounding areas by visiting KSAT’s Things To Do section.

