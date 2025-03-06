Big TX Fun Crawfish Boil Festival returns for 8th year in March

SELMA, Texas – Get ready to have a “shell of a time” in March as the eighth annual Big TX Fun Crawfish Boil Festival is returning this week.

The annual event will take place from March 7-23 at 1 Retama Parkway in Selma.

Below are the festival’s opening hours:

Opening day: Festival opens at 6 p.m.

Weekends: Festival starts at noon

March 10-14: Attendees can enter beginning at 5 p.m.

March 17-20: Guests can arrive starting at 4 p.m.

March 21: The festival opens at 5 p.m.

According to the Big TX Fun website, closing times vary. A daily schedule will be available on its social media accounts.

Veterans can score a free pound of crawfish from Monday through Friday by showing proper identification, the Big TX Fun website states.

In 2024, the event gave over 4,700 pounds of free crawfish to veterans and active duty.

Attendees can expect to see a petting zoo, pig races and character appearances at the festival. Also, guests can expect a fireworks show at 9 p.m. on March 15.

A crawfish eating contest is scheduled for 4 p.m. on March 15. The last day to register for those interested in signing up is March 7.

General admission costs $12, and children’s admission costs $8. Children under 36 inches get in for free, according to the site.

Unlimited wristbands will be sold daily onsite only for those wanting to enjoy the carnival rides. Wristbands are $30 plus fees Monday through Friday and $45 plus fees on weekends.

Parking will be $10 per car.

For more information, click here.

