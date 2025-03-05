San Antonio Book Festival announces 2025 author lineup

SAN ANTONIO – The 13th San Antonio Book Festival (SABF) announced its 2025 lineup of over 100 authors for this year’s event.

The free festival will take place at the Central Library and the University of Texas at San Antonio’s Southwest Campus.

It plans to feature locally, regionally and nationally renowned authors.

According to a release from SABF, some of the authors included in the lineup are Martín Espada, Nita Prose, Stephen Graham Jones, Cristina Rivera Garza and Erin Entrada Kelly.

“On April 12, we are throwing a party for pages! We have a stellar lineup, filled with literary talent, and there will be compelling discussions relating to both national and local conversations,” said SABF literary director Anna Dobben. “This free, family-friendly event will get everybody excited about books and reading.”

The festival said it will feature author presentations, book sales, signings, panel discussions (romantasy included), and youth-driven activities.

Small children can enjoy a free performance from the Magik Theatre, free snacks and illustrator sketch-offs.

SABF said books by renowned authors will be available for all ages. Here are some to note:

“Home by Newbery Medal winner and children’s author Matt de la Peña

“What Fell from the Sky” by middle-grader author Adrianna Cuevas

“Bemused” by young adult author Farrah Rochon

“Jailbreak of Sparrows” by MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship recipient and poetry author Martín Espada.

“Back After This” by NPR host and bestselling author Linda Holmes

“Native Texan: Stories from Deep in the Heart” by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and Texas columnist Joe Holley

“The Love Simulation” by Texas romance author Etta Easton

“Sorrowful Mysteries: The Shepherd Children of Fatima and the Fate of the Twentieth Century” by bestselling Texas mystery author Stephen Harrigan

Book sales and signings will happen in the Festival Marketplace at the UTSA Southwest Campus Parking Lot at the Nowhere Bookshop tent.

All authors can be found here, and a detailed schedule will be available later this month on the festival’s website.