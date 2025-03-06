Share your 2025 spring break adventures on KSAT Connect

SAN ANTONIO – With spring break kicking off around San Antonio next week, are you planning to travel or stay in town?

Maybe you’ll head to the beach or explore the many staycation options available in the Alamo City.

No matter what you choose to do, KSAT wants to see your spring break adventures!

To submit a photo or video on KSAT Connect, check out our guide below.

How to post on KSAT Connect:

Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page . We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!

If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.

Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select “Events and Festivals” as the channel and “Spring Break” as your category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

