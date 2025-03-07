Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
66º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Roller derby nonprofit serves as therapeutic outlet for families in need of community

Alamo City Roller Derby has been serving the community for 20 years

Japhanie Gray, Anchor/Reporter

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

Tags: Roller Derby, Therapy, Sports, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – As a local roller derby nonprofit enters its upcoming season, they are reminding community members their doors are always open for new members.

Alamo City Roller Derby (ACRD), officially 20 years old, is a nonprofit organization that has welcomed people from all walks of life.

Roller derby is a high-contact, fast-paced sport where two roller skating teams skate in an oval to lap as many opposing players as possible.

“We have a team of everyone,” said Valerie Martinez, who goes by “Val Killmore” on the team. “We have teachers, students and teens.”

The team has healthcare workers, business managers, scientists, army veterans and stay-at-home moms.

KSAT's Japhanie Gray (center) pictured with some of the Alamo Roller Derby team members. (Alamo City Roller Derby)

Each member with a different calling is encouraged to join.

“I always wanted to do roller derby,” said Martinez. “I wanted an outlet, and as soon as I saw they were recruiting, I thought, ‘Let’s go!‘”

“I needed a place to vet my frustrations,” said Anne Huerism, a retired Army Master Sergeant."

“I used to do cycling,” said Boom Chacalaca, a business manager. “The goal was to be active, and I saw this online.”

“I’ve seen roller derby,” said REX, who works at University Health. “I am talking about that 70s, throwing bows kind of roller derby and two years ago I saw this was around. I thought, ‘I skated when I was a kid. I can do this!’

The nonprofit is more than just a sport for the community.

It is a place to belong during what may seem as frustrating times.

“This is a place where you will feel like you belong,” said Martinez. “We have terms called Derby wives. Those are our besties. We build those close relationships with everybody. We go and work, we come after work to do this, and this (is) our family. It is amazing. These are our brothers and sisters.”

The organization also serves the community outside of its practice courts.

They participate in blanket drives for Haven for Hope, Trunk-Or-Treat for the community, and help Respite Care for their Easter Activities, among other things.

“We are out there in the community giving back,” Martinez said. “Even though we are a nonprofit, we give back to that community saying, ‘Hey, we are out here doing our thing, but let’s support the city out there.‘”

Because ACRD is a skater-run organization, they hold different fundraising events.

Their upcoming fundraiser will be a Skate-A-Thon happening April 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It’s taking place at the Rolling Oaks Mall Parking Lot at 6909 N. Loop 1604 East.

Their first bout of this season is Friday, March 7, at the Mission Concepcion Sports Park.

The action starts at 7:30 p.m.

For ticket prices or information on how to join, visit their website.

“You don’t have to be a skater to join,” said Martinez. “We have referees and none-skating officials also. If you just want to join a family and connect with people, we are here for you.”

Alamo City Roller Derby's 2025 home schedule (Alamo City Roller Derby)

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Japhanie Gray headshot

Japhanie Gray is an anchor on Good Morning San Antonio and Good Morning San Antonio at 9 a.m. The award-winning journalist rejoined KSAT in August 2024 after previously working as a reporter on KSAT's Nightbeat from 2018 to 2021. She also highlights extraordinary stories in her series, What's Up South Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

Luis Cienfuegos headshot

Luis Cienfuegos is a photographer at KSAT 12.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS