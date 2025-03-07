Roller derby nonprofit serves as therapeutic outlet for families in need of community

SAN ANTONIO – As a local roller derby nonprofit enters its upcoming season, they are reminding community members their doors are always open for new members.

Alamo City Roller Derby (ACRD), officially 20 years old, is a nonprofit organization that has welcomed people from all walks of life.

Roller derby is a high-contact, fast-paced sport where two roller skating teams skate in an oval to lap as many opposing players as possible.

“We have a team of everyone,” said Valerie Martinez, who goes by “Val Killmore” on the team. “We have teachers, students and teens.”

The team has healthcare workers, business managers, scientists, army veterans and stay-at-home moms.

KSAT's Japhanie Gray (center) pictured with some of the Alamo Roller Derby team members. (Alamo City Roller Derby)

Each member with a different calling is encouraged to join.

“I always wanted to do roller derby,” said Martinez. “I wanted an outlet, and as soon as I saw they were recruiting, I thought, ‘Let’s go!‘”

“I needed a place to vet my frustrations,” said Anne Huerism, a retired Army Master Sergeant."

“I used to do cycling,” said Boom Chacalaca, a business manager. “The goal was to be active, and I saw this online.”

“I’ve seen roller derby,” said REX, who works at University Health. “I am talking about that 70s, throwing bows kind of roller derby and two years ago I saw this was around. I thought, ‘I skated when I was a kid. I can do this!’

The nonprofit is more than just a sport for the community.

It is a place to belong during what may seem as frustrating times.

“This is a place where you will feel like you belong,” said Martinez. “We have terms called Derby wives. Those are our besties. We build those close relationships with everybody. We go and work, we come after work to do this, and this (is) our family. It is amazing. These are our brothers and sisters.”

The organization also serves the community outside of its practice courts.

They participate in blanket drives for Haven for Hope, Trunk-Or-Treat for the community, and help Respite Care for their Easter Activities, among other things.

“We are out there in the community giving back,” Martinez said. “Even though we are a nonprofit, we give back to that community saying, ‘Hey, we are out here doing our thing, but let’s support the city out there.‘”

Because ACRD is a skater-run organization, they hold different fundraising events.

Their upcoming fundraiser will be a Skate-A-Thon happening April 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It’s taking place at the Rolling Oaks Mall Parking Lot at 6909 N. Loop 1604 East.

Their first bout of this season is Friday, March 7, at the Mission Concepcion Sports Park.

The action starts at 7:30 p.m.

For ticket prices or information on how to join, visit their website.

“You don’t have to be a skater to join,” said Martinez. “We have referees and none-skating officials also. If you just want to join a family and connect with people, we are here for you.”