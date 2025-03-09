Several people evacuated after fire breaks out at East Side home, SAFD says

The fire was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Dreiss St.

SAN ANTONIO – Two adults and several children escaped a fire that broke out at an East Side home, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD said if the fire had occurred later, with wind conditions, the situation could have been worse.

The fire department said the fire may have started in the back of the home. However, it’s unclear what started the fire.

SAFD said at least one pet was rescued from the fire, but several other pets are still unaccounted for.

No injuries were reported.

The house damage estimate was not immediately known.

