BULVERDE, Texas – A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle, according to the Bulverde Police Department.

The incident happened around 5:25 a.m. on Tuesday in the 33100 block of U.S. Highway 281 near St. Andrews Way.

The bicyclist’s identity has not yet been released.

Southbound U.S. Highway 281 was closed for an undetermined amount of time following the collision, police said.

Bulverde police and the San Antonio Police Department investigated the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.