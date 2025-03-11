Skip to main content
Clear icon
46º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man shot in leg in front of downtown Marriott, SAPD says

Police: Alleged suspect fled from scene on bike or scooter

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, San Antonio, Downtown, Shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital in stable condition after he was shot in the leg outside of the Marriott hotel downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Bowie Street just after midnight Tuesday.

According to SAPD, the man was in front of the hotel when an unknown person shot him in the leg.

The alleged suspect fled down Commerce Street on a bike or scooter, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Right now, it is unclear what prompted the shooting. KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.

Read more from KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS