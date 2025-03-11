Man shot in leg in front of downtown Marriott, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital in stable condition after he was shot in the leg outside of the Marriott hotel downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Bowie Street just after midnight Tuesday.

According to SAPD, the man was in front of the hotel when an unknown person shot him in the leg.

The alleged suspect fled down Commerce Street on a bike or scooter, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Right now, it is unclear what prompted the shooting. KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.