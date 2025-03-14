Two homes significantly damaged by fire on West Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two homes were left with significant damage after a fire started at a West Side home, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived at a home in the 600 block of South Navidad Street around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Crews got the fire under control and believe it started from a cigarette left burning on a table. Three men were not home when the fire started, according to SAFD.

The damage to the home was estimated to be around $40,000, SAFD said.

A second home had vinyl siding that was also affected; crews estimated the damage to be between $10-12,000.

No one was injured. It is unclear if the second home was occupied at the time of the fire.