Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
68º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Two homes significantly damaged by fire on West Side, SAFD says

Fire believed to have started from discarded cigarette

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAFD, Fire, West Side, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Two homes were left with significant damage after a fire started at a West Side home, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived at a home in the 600 block of South Navidad Street around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Crews got the fire under control and believe it started from a cigarette left burning on a table. Three men were not home when the fire started, according to SAFD.

The damage to the home was estimated to be around $40,000, SAFD said.

A second home had vinyl siding that was also affected; crews estimated the damage to be between $10-12,000.

No one was injured. It is unclear if the second home was occupied at the time of the fire.

Read more from KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS